Elon Musk says Twitter hit another all-time high, added 1.6 million active users in a week

Elon Musk says Twitter added 1.6 million daily active users in the week gone by taking to total count to an all-time high of 259.4 million.

On Tuesday, Twitter owner Elon Musk pointed to a continuous rise in daily active users since he took over the firm in a $44 billion deal in late October, hitting an all-time high yet another week. As per internal data shared by Musk in a tweet, Twitter added 1.6 million daily active users in the week gone by, taking the total active users to another all-time high of 259.4 million.

Musk’s graph shows that the daily active users on the platform have seen an uptick since he entered the firm. From 250.5 million at the start of October, the daily active users hit 259 million by the week ending November 20.

In the tweet thread, Musk said, “Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators.” He added that better compensation would be made for written content, too.

Even since he took over the microblogging site, he has stressed that more focus will be on videos. On Monday, he said the company would work on speeding up the upload time in which videos will be given top priority.

Twitter account, "Tesla Owners Silicon Valley", an official Tesla recognised club, on Monday tweeted asking Musk to make Twitter live video better, to which the billionaire replied that there is a major focus on video overall.

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley said, "How are you going to make the app faster." To this, Musk replied, "Oh man, that's a long story, but if we haven't cut response time in half by the end of the year, I will hang my head in shame."

Meanwhile, according to a recording of Musk’s meeting with Twitter staff obtained by The Verge , the company would soon encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts.

Musk went on to say that “we also want to have the ability to do voice and video chat via DMs,” according to the report.

