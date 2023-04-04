Twitter changes logo to ‘Doge’, users react with hilarious memes

Twitter has made several changes to the platform, but the recent shift in the logo was unforeseen for almost everybody. Some are speculating that this was supposed to be an April Fool's prank which took too long to roll out because Twitter is understaffed and the employees are overworked.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Finland joins NATO today: All you need to know about the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
April 3, 2023
As promised pic.twitter.com/Jc1TnAqxAV— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2023
Does anyone else see the #doge as the twitter logo? pic.twitter.com/F6aoROdIpH— Schmally 🪐 (@jschmalhorst) April 3, 2023
#DOGE logo now appears when you log onto Twitter.What is @elonmusk trying to tell us and how long will it stay there.... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qZPyEvukec— Nebraskangooner (@Nebraskangooner) April 3, 2023
Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore pic.twitter.com/dIlXiOLHoI— windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) April 3, 2023
i didnt really think anything could get me to permanently stop using the site cause it's funny to watch everything get all fucked up but this is actually the thing that could push me over the edge, extremely painful vibes— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 3, 2023
look, it's the exact same user experience it's always been, except verified and paid accounts are identical, retweets don't say retweets anymore, there's a doge icon we can't get rid of, and the site administers a small but painful shock at random intervals— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 3, 2023