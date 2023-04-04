Twitter changes logo to ‘Doge’, users react with hilarious memes

Twitter has made several changes to the platform, but the recent shift in the logo was unforeseen for almost everybody. Some are speculating that this was supposed to be an April Fool's prank which took too long to roll out because Twitter is understaffed and the employees are overworked.

Twitter’s classic blue bird logo has been replaced by a shiba inu dog image, which is associated with Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The new Doge meme logo of Twitter on late Monday evening left users and the internet confused. Users across the globe scrambled to report the change and make sense out of it initially. Twitter’s popular 17-year-old “blue bird” logo was swiftly updated into the face of a shiba inu dog, which is a prominent dog breed that has its roots in Japan.

Elon Musk swapped the logo with the shiba inu dog image as fulfillment of a promise he made earlier. Musk is known for his cryptic and promotional tweets about Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Musk also shared one of his old tweets in which he had promised to make; changes to the Twitter logo, even much before entering into the deal with the microblogging platform.

He then revealed the reason behind the change and posted a screenshot of an old Twitter thread in which he said it would be very funny to him if he could buy Twitter and change its logo to Doge.

Does anyone else see the #doge as the twitter logo? pic.twitter.com/F6aoROdIpH — Schmally 🪐 (@jschmalhorst) April 3, 2023

Some users were trying to decode the hidden message that Musk was trying to convey.

“#DOGE logo now appears when you log onto Twitter. What is @elonmusk trying to tell us and how long will it stay there?” one user wrote.

#DOGE logo now appears when you log onto Twitter. What is @elonmusk trying to tell us and how long will it stay there.... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qZPyEvukec— Nebraskangooner (@Nebraskangooner) April 3, 2023

“I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fool’s joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore,” a user wrote.

Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore pic.twitter.com/dIlXiOLHoI — windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) April 3, 2023

A section of users was unhappy with the change and did not find the meme funny at all. One user even called it embarrassing and a possible reason to stop using Twitter forever.

i didnt really think anything could get me to permanently stop using the site cause it's funny to watch everything get all fucked up but this is actually the thing that could push me over the edge, extremely painful vibes — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 3, 2023

On the other hand, some users mockingly pointed out that Twitter has several grievances to fix but the platform is choosing to ignore them and pull off stunts like these.

“Look, it's the exact same user experience it's always been, except verified and paid accounts are identical, retweets don't say retweets anymore, there's a doge icon we can't get rid of, and the site administers a small but painful shock at random intervals,” a comment read.

look, it's the exact same user experience it's always been, except verified and paid accounts are identical, retweets don't say retweets anymore, there's a doge icon we can't get rid of, and the site administers a small but painful shock at random intervals — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the use of Dogecoin’s logo as the Twitter logo has caused the token’s price to surge. The price of Dogecoin spiked over 24 percent to around $0.096 as of Tuesday, to its highest point in over a month, as per CoinGecko.