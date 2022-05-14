Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal says 'expect more changes' hours after firing top officials

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Saturday defended his decision to fire two top executives at the social media giant in a series of tweets saying hard decisions were needed.

He said the changes were not just the outcome of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout deal and that more changes 'for the better' were in the offing.

"We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday (May 13). Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple: While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter . I’m accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day," Agrawal tweeted.

His remarks came hours after the company fired two top managers —Kayvon Beykpour, who was head of Twitter Product, and Bruce Falck, lead for revenue product.

Twitter CEO said that the firm's staff is continuously working towards making the product better for customers, partners, shareholders, and all Twitter users.

"People have also asked: why manage costs now vs after close? Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment – right now. I won’t use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter," his post read.

Agarwal added he would continue to make tough decisions in the future too as it is part of his job. "So what can you expect from me going forward? I’m still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better... I will also try to bring more transparency to the work that we do," he tweeted.

The Twitter thread comes at a time when Musk has announced he has put the acquisition deal on hold till it can be confirmed that only 5 percent of the users are bots or fake accounts as the company claimed in the past.

Earlier, a Reuters report had claimed that Musk already has a replacement in mind for Parag Agrawal. However, Agrawal is set to gain $42 million if his contract is terminated post the Musk deal.

