Twitter Blue subscription launched in India, starts at Rs 650 per month

Twitter Inc has now extended its Blue service in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Twitter Blue is now available in 15 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Japan among others.

In India, the micro-blogging site will now charge Rs 650 per month with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices. A discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year is also being offered.

Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription in December last year that cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Twitter said that its Blue subscribers will get enhanced experience that includes longer video upload, undo tweet, custom navigation, top articles and more. In the US, the Blue subscribers are allowed to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter has also launched a new service called Twitter Verification for big organisations that adds a gold checkmark to their official business accounts.

This new service came after Billionaire Elon Musk took over the company last year and said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'.

-With inputs from IANS