English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTwitter Blue subscription launched in India, starts at Rs 650 per month

Twitter Blue subscription launched in India, starts at Rs 650 per month

Twitter Blue subscription launched in India, starts at Rs 650 per month
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 9, 2023 12:11:21 PM IST (Updated)

The micro-blogging site will now charge Rs 650 per month with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices. A discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year is also being offered.

Twitter Inc has now extended its Blue service in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Twitter Blue is now available in 15 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Japan among others.

Recommended Articles

View All
Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt

Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt

Feb 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way

View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way

Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


In India, the micro-blogging site will now charge Rs 650 per month with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices. A discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year is also being offered.
Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription in December last year that cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.
Twitter said that its Blue subscribers will get enhanced experience that includes longer video upload, undo tweet, custom navigation, top articles and more. In the US, the Blue subscribers are allowed to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.
Twitter has also launched a new service called Twitter Verification for big organisations that adds a gold checkmark to their official business accounts.
This new service came after Billionaire Elon Musk took over the company last year and said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'.
Also Read:Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many users unable to tweet, follow accounts
-With inputs from IANS
 
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 12:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

TwitterTwitter blue tick

Previous Article

With Amazon Web Services deal done, Intellect now going after other strategic deals

Next Article

Mass layoffs sweep big corporations – Google, Amazon among top companies cutting jobs in 2023

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X