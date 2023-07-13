Twitter and Elon Musk owe $500 million in severance to laid off employees, claims new suit

A new lawsuit filed on behalf of a former human resources leader at Twitter, who was let go as part of the mass layoffs Elon Musk conducted, claims that the firm has refused to pay at least $500 million in severance.

The lawsuit filed in the federal district court in California was filed on behalf of Courtney McMillian, a former human resources leader at Twitter who was let go as part of the mass layoffs Musk conducted, the week after he came on board in 2022, according to CNN.