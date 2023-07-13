CNBC TV18
Twitter and Elon Musk owe $500 million in severance to laid off employees, claims new suit

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 8:53:24 AM IST (Published)

A new lawsuit filed on behalf of a former human resources leader at Twitter, who was let go as part of the mass layoffs Elon Musk conducted, claims that the firm has refused to pay at least $500 million in severance.

A former Twitter employee has filed a new lawsuit against Twitter that alleges the social media giant of refusing to pay at least $500 million that it promised as severance to employees laid off following Elon Musk’s take over of the firm.

The lawsuit filed in the federal district court in California was filed on behalf of Courtney McMillian, a former human resources leader at Twitter who was let go as part of the mass layoffs Musk conducted, the week after he came on board in 2022, according to CNN.
The former Twitter employee alleged that the firm assured employees about its severance plans multiple times. The suit mentions that Twitter promised senior employees severance of six months of base pay plus one week for every year of service, in addition to other benefits. However, Musk owned Twitter provided laid off employees with a total of three months of pay, including the state and federally mandated notice periods, it claims.
