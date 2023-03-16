Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigns, hands over baton to President Clancy

Shear's decision marks the end of an era for the company, which has become one of the most popular destinations for live streaming.

Emmett Shear, the CEO of Twitch - the live video streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc, has announced his resignation from the company after a successful tenure of more than 16 years. Shear's decision marks the end of an era for the company, which has become one of the most popular destinations for live streaming.

In his blog post, Shear revealed that Dan Clancy, who has been serving as Twitch's president since 2019, will succeed him as the new CEO with immediate effect.

Shear also mentioned that he will continue to offer his guidance and support to the company as an advisor, signaling his commitment to Twitch's future success under new leadership.

"In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I’m now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life," Shear tweeted.

Emmett Shear co-founded Justin.tv, a live streaming platform that eventually evolved into Twitch in 2011. The platform quickly gained popularity within the gaming community, and within three years, it was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion.

Shear's leadership and vision were instrumental in the development and growth of Twitch, making it a household name in the live streaming industry.