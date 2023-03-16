Breaking News
X
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTwitch CEO Emmett Shear resigns, hands over baton to President Clancy

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigns, hands over baton to President Clancy

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigns, hands over baton to President Clancy
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 16, 2023 11:45:11 PM IST (Published)

Shear's decision marks the end of an era for the company, which has become one of the most popular destinations for live streaming.

Recommended Articles

View All
Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Emmett Shear, the CEO of Twitch - the live video streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc, has announced his resignation from the company after a successful tenure of more than 16 years. Shear's decision marks the end of an era for the company, which has become one of the most popular destinations for live streaming.
In his blog post, Shear revealed that Dan Clancy, who has been serving as Twitch's president since 2019, will succeed him as the new CEO with immediate effect.
Shear also mentioned that he will continue to offer his guidance and support to the company as an advisor, signaling his commitment to Twitch's future success under new leadership.
"In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I’m now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life," Shear tweeted.
Emmett Shear co-founded Justin.tv, a live streaming platform that eventually evolved into Twitch in 2011. The platform quickly gained popularity within the gaming community, and within three years, it was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion.
Shear's leadership and vision were instrumental in the development and growth of Twitch, making it a household name in the live streaming industry.
Also read: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

amazonLive Streaming

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X