Twilio CEO claims "anti-racist approach" as company lays off 11% of staff

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While announcing the layoffs, Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson in an e-mail to employees claimed that the process will be carried out through an "Anti-racist/Anti-oppression lens".

San Francisco-based tech company Twilio has laid off 11 percent of its workforce in a major restructuring plan. The decision to slash headcount comes as the company looks to proliferate profitability in 2023.

While announcing the layoffs, Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson in an e-mail to employees claimed that the process will be carried out through an "Anti-racist/Anti-oppression lens".

He said layoffs can have a "more profound impact on marginalised communities," and hence, the 11 percent cut will be implemented with a focus on such communities.

Also Read: Baba Ramdev plans to announce IPOs of 5 Patanjali group companies tomorrow

"As you all know, we are committed to becoming an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression company. Layoffs like this can have a more pronounced impact on marginalised communities, so we were particularly focused on ensuring our layoffs – while a business necessity today – were carried out through an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression lens," the message read.

He also called the decision to cut the workforce as "wise and necessary," since the company is witnessing exponential growth. In the e-mail sent to the employees, Lawson stated, "Twilio has grown at an astonishing rate over the past couple of years. It was too fast, and without enough focus on our most important company priorities. I take responsibility for those decisions, as well as the difficult decision to do this layoff."

Addressing the toll that the layoff will take on the employees, Lawson said the employees who are being let go will receive 12 weeks of pay, along with the payment of one week for every year of service to the company.

Furthermore, they will receive the full value of the company's next stock vest. Employees in the United States and "in most regions," will also be able to remain on the payroll while searching for their next role.