TVS Motor's Singapore arm to acquire German EV tech, assets

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 9, 2022 6:21:30 PM IST (Updated)

The purchase will help strengthen TVS' expansion in the EV 2-wheeler market globally, the company said. Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,033.15, up by Rs 7.35, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, on Friday, December 9, said its wholly-owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire electric vehicle-related technology and assets in Germany.

"We wish to inform you that TVS Motor Company Limited (the Company), through its wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited (TVSM Singapore) has signed an agreement to acquire EV-related technology and assets in Germany," the company said in an exchange filing.
"TVS Singapore will be acquiring the assets through its subsidiary BBT 35/22 Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH (name proposed to be changed to Celerity Motor GmbH). The said purchase will help strengthen the TVS expansion in the EV 2-wheeler market globally," the company said.
Also Read: Marico unit to acquire Vietnam-based personal care company for Rs 172 crore
The company has created a dedicated vertical for the EV segment with over 600 engineers and adopted the centres of competency (COCs) with an agile working approach. TVS sold more than 10,000 EVs in 2021-22.
During the year ended March 2022, the company's overall two- and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew by 8 percent at 33.10 lakh units as against 30.52 lakh units in 2020-21 fiscal.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
