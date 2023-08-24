TVS aims to be at the forefront of electric vehicle transformation in India, says MD Sudarshan Venu

TVS Motor Company is striving to lead the way in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) revolution. The company recently unveiled its flagship electric crossover, the 'TVS X,' in Dubai. This high-end electric scooter is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, making it the most costly option in the domestic e-scooter market.

Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, shared with CNBC-TV18 that this new scooter is expected to strongly appeal to India's youthful millennials and Generation Z. Venu also mentioned that the company has plans to introduce a range of both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles starting from next month.

Q: At a time when the market for electric vehicles is taking off. It seems that mass-market vehicles are the answer currently. But you've gone for a premium offering, what is the strategy?

A: Electric vehicle sales particularly in India are really growing at a very rapid pace and TVS aims to be at the forefront of this transformation.

I think iQube has been very well received by customers- over 1,00,000 were sold last year and we look at 2,00,000 this year. In addition to this, we are developing a range of electric vehicles for all the segments of the market, which I shared with you earlier. And this is the second one that you're seeing. There's also an electric three-wheeler and an electric three-wheeler cargo and you'll see more products beyond that as well.

Indian young millennials and Gen Z are global trendsetters. So we wanted to do something exponential for them, and that's the TVS X. It has exponential technology, design and all of this is engineered, designed and produced in-house in TVS Motors, including the motor, BMS controllers, the software, the UIUX, and this is really what makes it so unique and something that is really a world defining EV product- the TVS X.

Q: Currently most of the products that we have in the market are under Rs 2 lakh or in the range of Rs 1.5 to 1.6 lakh. Now TVS X is priced just under Rs 2.5 lakh. Do you think there would be a market for this at such a price?

A: I think there are discerning millennials in India today, and the volume of them is growing rapidly. We have the mass market variants, we have iQube, we have other models and variants of iQube. But this is really about showcasing technology and showcasing what our vision is, and what the TVS brand stands for.

It is not just about volumes, but it's about discerning customers who will really appreciate this, showcase what the brand is about. And I think that segment is really growing fast. If you see even the number of bikes above 200cc that are selling in India today and the pace of growth, all these are discerning customers, and I think many of them are young millennials and that's where TVS X is aimed. We also want to be sustainable, cool, connected, have a lot of safety features and that has really brought together along a unique design aluminium chassis, not the traditional steel with much higher torsional stiffness. And all this has been brought together to create something truly unique. That's why it's the TVS X.

Q: How many years has the company been working on this product? Any collaboration or support from BMW on this? And could you give us a sense of how much you've really invested in bringing this product to light?

A: We've been working on this for about three years. It is completely engineered and designed in-house. And other than the cells everything is also made in-house. And I think this is what makes it so unique and so exponential in the way that integrated electronics, communications, safety, drivability, the handling, everything is brought together in one. We've invested about Rs 250 crore on this

Q: It has been announced that the bookings have begun immediately. The launch will be in Bengaluru starting in November. What is the product rollout plan for TVS X throughout the country and what next for global markets?

A: This is a really desirable and aspirational product and we will start in Bengaluru and then roll it out over say 15 cities by the end of the year. The first edition is limited to 2000 vehicles and it comes with a paired garment smartwatch and also concierge service which I think really makes it cool and fun for Gen Z customers.

Q: You are ramping up production of iQube. But what is the initial production capacity that you're working with for TVS X?

A: For this, it's about 30,000 bikes a year. And of course in iQube, we are ramping up, we will soon touch 25,000 a month and we will expand from 300 to 600 dealers. And then after that, we'll look at their 30,000 as well.

Q: So we've seen iQube sales really picking up in a big way. What's your outlook for FY24?

A: Last year we were already at 1,00,000 and this year, we're looking at crossing 2,00,000 vehicles for sure and doing more as well.

Q: In FY24 crossing 2,00,000?

A: That's right.

Q: What is the production capacity for iQube- from 25,000 in August, where do you want to take it to?

A: In the next phase after 25,000, we look at 35,000 and then 50,000.

Q: In terms of more products, you've already said that there are a range of products and different battery capacities that you're working on. After iQube, after TVS X, what more can we expect from the TVS stable?

A: I think you can see, a complete range between five and 10 kilowatts. We've already shown a couple with three-wheelers as well and you'll see more of that. Next month, we have an exciting ICE engine motorcycle, which is going to be fast and showcase a lot of technology and cool design and that will be on the BMW platform.

Q: I would like to ask you about your investments towards electric vehicles. Out of your total capex guidance, how much is going towards EVs?

A: The bulk of our capex is going towards EVs. This is the most important focus area for us, which we're investing behind. We have done electric bicycles and electric scooters, and now we have the TVS X, you have the BMW vehicle coming in November, electric three-wheeler, and we will also do more electric two-wheelers, which we will announce as it gets a bit closer. So we are really looking at embracing electric mobility and the bulk of our capex is going there.

At the same time, we see some growth in ICE engines as well, in India especially and in some other markets. Wherever we see opportunities, you will see exciting launches there as well.

Q: What's the timeline for the launch of the Norton Motorcycles?

A: We've started selling the Norton 961 Commando in the UK and also the limited edition four-cylinder Café Racer the V4, which is really cool and limited to just 100 numbers. I think from next year, you will start seeing expansion outside the UK and more models as well. I think the products are really world-class. And I think you'll see something exciting as well next year.

Q: What about India?

A: I think India also we will also do work next year, probably in the second half of next year. And not just India, but I think you'll start seeing the launch of Norton in all developed countries and also in emerging markets, particularly India and other markets. There is an increasing affordability and an increasing desire to have these premium and luxury motorcycles and that's really what Norton aims to target and some of them will be electric as well.

Q: Any room for further acquisitions, you have been acquiring companies in the electric bicycle space?

A: I think electric bicycles have a huge market in Europe and some other industrialised countries. And that's really what we're building a strategy for. Acquisitions we will see from time to time, but I think we have a good base, we're investing in new products and in expanding that business.

As the European economy also starts recovering from next year. I think there'll be more opportunities to grow there. Of course, we are also focused a lot on our own new products in the electric bicycles and in a lot of our own internal focus.

Q: I would like to also ask you about the domestic market, the ICE engine market, there has been no overall slowdown in exports. I think exports have been down about 20 percent. Do you see any improvement in global markets in your key markets going forward?

A: With inflation globally coming under some control, particularly in Africa, I believe that it has bottomed out and we're starting to see some growth and I think it'll slowly start building back from here.

Q: In terms of your overall growth, if I were to ask you for the next quarter, what kind of growth targets are you really working with?

A: I think the next quarter is already a little bit over and the momentum that you saw, 26 percent was our revenue growth in Q1, some of that was also because of better semiconductors, but we are on a growth path and you'll continue to see growth going forward as well and that's why we remain excited. Many of our models are very well received and these will continue to help us grow.

Q: 10.6 percent was your EBITDA margin growth that we have seen. Will you be able to sustain it? What about growth from here onwards? What will be the key drivers?

A: I think electric is, of course, one big opportunity, the domestic market is giving us good results. Jupiter 125 and later have been very well received. There is also Jupiter 110 and Apache which continue to do well and Ntorq of course. So we're very optimistic about growing in the domestic market and keeping up our pace of growth, and also growing a bit faster than the market. Exports also will start turning around. So I think that we are excited.

Q: To the larger 2030 reimagined vision that TVS Motor Company is working with, give us a sense of the kind of product mix, the company vision that you really have?

A: Our vision for 2030 is to transform the quality of life of our customers by developing new products and mobility solutions that are exciting, responsible, sustainable, and importantly safe. This is the direction in which we're working and TVS X is really a step in the direction of that vision where we brought together a lot of elements- the connected experience with your smartwatch, making your life much easier, making it more fun to commute, more connected. So you will see more products coming in line with this vision starting with next month's launch.

Q: How do you see your exports contributing to your overall revenues in the next three to five years?

A: I think exports are picking up again. And so in the next three to five years, hopefully, we will have over 50 percent from outside India. But I think it's important to highlight that the growth is here in India at the moment and for the foreseeable future. The next decade is India's decade, you have so much consumption, and so many more premium vehicles getting sold. So many more electrics getting sold. Even the average computer is now upgrading from 125cc to 150cc. So I think we also have a huge focus on the Indian market, the growth story is in India, and 65 percent of our revenue is here in India. And I think the growth is really something that we are super excited about and which we are investing in and launching products with a focus on that.

Q: So when you think 50 percent is going to come from export, you're talking about 50 percent of your overall revenues to come from export markets?

A: Yes, but I think we need to grow in export and that is what I said. At the same time, we need to call out the huge excitement in India today. World's most populous country, the world's largest two-wheeler market, world's fastest-growing economy, the consumption growth that's happening here is superb. We believe that over the next 10 years that will continue structurally. So a lot of our new launches will of course be global, but definitely focused on India. Even with brands like Norton and premium bikes, consumption will grow in India. So with our product portfolio, we're really looking forward to harnessing that opportunity.

Q: Rural versus urban, what's the sentiment like at the moment? Do you see it improving in the rural sector?

A: India is growing, there were some concerns about the monsoon, but that has improved. And I think India is really growing and we are excited.

Q: The iQube- taking it abroad, taking it to export markets, when can we expect that?

A: We are starting right away- as capacity ramps up and we're able to fulfil the exuberant demand that we have in India and we have a little more capacity, we are looking at taking it abroad.

Q: So what beyond Nepal?

A: Definitely beyond Nepal there are opportunities in parts of Latin America, parts of Asia, parts of maybe even Europe. So definitely there are a lot of opportunities- Turkey.

