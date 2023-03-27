TVS launches seven new products in Ghana

TVS Motors revealed that the Bebek - TVS Neo NX, TVS HLX series – HLX 125, HLX 150 & HLX 150X, TVS Apache 180 and TVS King series - Deluxe & Deluxe Plus ISG will be available at all showrooms across Ghana.

TVS Motor Company’s new offerings include Bebek - TVS Neo NX, three variants of the TVS HLX series (TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 & TVS HLX 150X), the TVS Apache 180, and the three-wheelers TVS King series, it said in a statement.

“We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana. Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability. With the launch of these new products, we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service and affordable genuine spares,” said Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company.

With the launch of new products in Ghana, TVS Motor Company aims to expand its reach and explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the region.

TVS Motor Company claims to rank amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Last month, TVS Motor reported its auto sales numbers. Its total sales fell by 2 percent to 2.76 lakh units against 2.82 lakh units in the same month last year. However, the domestic 2-wheeler sales surged nearly 30 percent to 2.21 lakh units against 1.73 lakh units in the same month last year.

At the beginning of February, TVS Motor revealed its plan to invest approximately 78 crore, or $9.5 m in Ion Mobility.

Stocks of TVS were trading at Rs 1,049.45 apiece, up over 0.70 percent, at 2:05 pm.

