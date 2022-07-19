TV18 posts 10% increase in total revenue powered by performance of its news channels

TV18 Broadcast Limited on Friday announced a 10 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated revenue, at Rs 1,265 crore, in a challenging first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, which ended on June 30. The company had reported a total revenue of Rs 1,155 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In its quarterly earnings report, TV18 said TV news revenue was flat year-on-year despite multiple state elections in the reporting quarter, though the group's news channels established strong positions in key markets with CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18 and News18 India ranked 1, 2, and 3 in their respective segments.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

