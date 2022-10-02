Suzlon Energy founder and chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away at 64

By CNBCTV18.com

Tulsi R. Tanti, the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited (the "Company") passed away on October 1, 2022, following a cardiac arrest. Tanti, popularly known as India's 'wind man' was 64.

Tanti, popularly known as India's 'wind man' was 64. In a press release, Suzlon Energy stated, "In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to taking Shri Tanti's legacy forward and realise his vision for the company.

"This is for your urgent notice and information, as also for the information of your members and the public at large. As per regulation 31 A of the Listing Regulations, the list of the promoters and the promoter group of the company stands updated with the exclusion of Shri Tanti. The company shall comply with all its reporting requirements formally in this respect in due course," the renewable energy company stated.