Tube Investments subsidiary to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore for EV business ambitions

TI Clean Mobility forayed into the Electric Vehicle space by unveiling the Montra electric three wheeler in September last year.

TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TICMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd., is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore to fund its Electric Vehicle expansion plans.

The company has signed definitive agreements with its parent Tube Investments, Multiples Private Equity Fund III, State Bank of India (SBI) along with other co-investors to raise as much as Rs 1,950 crore in the form of equity and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).

Multiples, SBI, and other co-investors will invest a sum of Rs 1,200 crore while Tube Investment will be pumping in Rs 750 crore. Of these, Tube Investments has already invested Rs 639 crore in TICMPL via equity and Inter-corporate Deposits (ICDs).

The subsidiary of the Murugappa Group company also plans to raise an additional Rs 1,050 crore by the end of March 2024, taking the total fund raise to Rs 3,000 crore.

TICMPL is looking to expand its footprint in the electric mobility business through organic and inorganic means. The proposed fund raise will help scale its operations with the help of acquisitions, and other capex plans of the company and its subsidiaries.

Multiples, its affiliates, along with other investors also have the right to subscribe for an additional sum of Rs 600 crore. In case that happens, Tube Investments will invest an additional sum of Rs 75 crore in its subsidiary.

TI Clean Mobility forayed into the Electric Vehicle space by unveiling the Montra electric three-wheeler in September last year. The company expects the sales of Montra to ramp up in the coming quarters. Besides, the company's subsidiaries are also designing and developing electric tractors and electric heavy commercial vehicles.

Tube Investments' management believes that their experience across auto components, vehicle finance, agri business and motors will give the company a unique ability to build a large, EV native OEM.