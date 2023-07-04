Tube Investments of India enters into small commercial electric vehicle segment

Tl Clean Mobility, a subsidiary of Tube investments is looking at new platforms to broaden its product and business portfolio in the productive end of electric vehicles.

Tube Investments of India forays into electric small commercial vehicle segment and augments research and development capability through 50 percent equity stake acquisition in Jayem Automotive.

Tl Clean Mobility, a subsidiary of the Tube Investments of India will float a new subsidiary company to commercialize electric small commercial vehicles. For this, Tl Clean Mobility entered into an agreement with Jayem Automotives to jointly invest in the new company, wherein the former will hold 80 percent stake by investing Rs 160 crore and the latter will hold 20 percent stake by investing Rs 40 crore.

TI Clean Mobility is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of electric three-wheelers in the passenger auto and cargo segments. The company is working towards the launch of the electric-three wheelers. The Company is a Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company effective 12th February 2022. Tl Clean Mobility is looking at new platforms to broaden its product and business portfolio in the productive end of electric vehicles.

Further, to augment its research and development and product development capability, Tl Clean Mobility shall acquire 50 percent stake in Jayem Automotives. This is for a consideration of up to Rs. 206 crores and is expected to be completed by 1st September 2023. Jayem Automotives is an automotive research and development company engaged in design, development, testing and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components, systems and prototypes.

In FY23, the networth of Jayem Automotives stood at Rs 87 crores, while the turnover and loss after tax was Rs 85 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Tube Investments of India, engaged in the manufacturing of precision steel tubes and industrial chains reported a 74 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 312 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 3,656 crore, up 12 percent year on year.