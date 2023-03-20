TTIPL-RVNL consortium emerges lowest bidder for Rs 1,272 crore NHAI Project

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTTIPL RVNL consortium emerges lowest bidder for Rs 1,272 crore NHAI Project

1 Min(s) Read

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 20, 2023 2:24:37 PM IST (Updated)

The cost of the project is Rs 1,272 crore. TTIPL share stands at 51 percent while the remaining 49 percent remains with RVNL.

TTIPL-RVNL consortium on Monday, March 20, 2023, emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) project. The cost of the project is Rs 1,272 crore. TTIPL share stands at 51 percent while the remaining 49 percent remains with RVNL.

The project is for six-lanning of 37.3 kilometre Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).”
RVNL in a regulatory filing says, “TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech Pvt. Ltd. -Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for NHAI Project of “6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (Package-8).”
Shares of RVNL were trading 1.67 percent higher at Rs 64 per share at 2:06 pm on the National Stock Exchange.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Mar 20, 2023 2:19 PM IST
Tags

NHAIRail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)

