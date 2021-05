Telephone search engine and caller ID service provider, Truecaller, has launched a COVID-19 Healthcare Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.

The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer, it said in a statement.

The company added that it decided to launch the Healthcare Directory to make it easier for everyone in India to find medical care near them.

"The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of COVID designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases", it said.