Trouble for Adani's Kattupalli port as villagers, environmentalists oppose proposed expansion

Four years since the Adani Group first applied to expand the Adani Kattupalli Port, north of Chennai, the proposal has run into trouble with villagers in the vicinity. Fisher folk and environmentalists claim that if the port gets any bigger, it could result in massive destruction of the local ecosystem, and become a social and environmental disaster in the making.

The focal point of the problem is the fishing hamlet of Pulicat, one of the northern-most in Tamil Nadu. Locals say that any expansion of the Adani Kattupalli Port would disturb the already fragile marine biodiversity, and destroy their livelihoods in the process. G Rajalakshmi, a social worker, who has lived in the town all her life said it isn't merely a question of livelihood, but one of life as well.

"Port officials have been assuring us that we will be fine and the fishing community will not impacted, but that's not true," said Rajalakshmi, "If they (Adani) lay down blocks in the sea, we will have to leave our homes as water will enter our villages."

Environmentalists also point out that the region around North Chennai and Thiruvallur is ecologically sensitive and fragile, worsened by the presence of oil refineries and thermal power plants in the area. Experts point out how these heavy industries have had a manifold impact on Chennai's coastline with erosion of upto 16 metres per annum, and that any expansion of the Kattupalli Port would only aggravate the situation.

"If such a big structure comes in Thiruvallur District, it will erode the sand barrier island — this is what makes Pulicat Lagoon India's second-largest brackish water body — and merge it with the Bay of Bengal," said environmentalist Yuvan Aves, "So, that entire piece of map geography would be erased."

Erosion of sand barrier islands in Pulicat would mean disappearance of natural barriers against cyclones and adverse climate events. Experts add that the proposed port is also likely to narrow the mouth of the River Kosasthalaiyar, which serves as Chennai's largest natural drain, which would in turn lead to overburdened floodplains and increased risk of the city being flooded. The adjoining Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, a protected area, is also in danger.

In 2019, Adani Ports and SEZ applied for environmental clearances to expand the Adani Kattupalli Port, near Chennai. Once complete, the expansion would catapult the port's capacity from 24.6 MT to a whopping 320 MT per annum. Area-wise, the port is expected to increase from its present expanse of 330 acres to nearly 6,100 acres. This exponential expansion roadmap has won the ire of the local community.

Bowing to public pressure, the Thiruvallur District Administration cancelled a public hearing on the expansion proposal that was scheduled for September 5. "A public hearing is held when all legalities are in place and it's a democratic process where people can come and share their opinions," said Aves, "This port is cited illegally."

The fishing community in the region, which numbers over one lakh in Pulicat alone, says it will step up the pressure to get the project scrapped. "Four village panchayats here have adopted a resolution that we will not allow the expansion of the Adani Port," said R Bharath, a fisherman, "Our villages will come together to conduct a meeting to plan for a demonstration against this expansion.

Neither the Tamil Nadu Government nor Adani Ports has responded to CNBC-TV18's request for a comment. However, a source from Adani Ports and SEZ pointed out that the now-postponed public hearing, whenever it does happen, will play a crucial role in addressing public concerns, especially since it will also involve state-run regulators with expertise on matters concerning pollution, coastal management and forests.