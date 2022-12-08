English
Terms and Conditions

business News

Triveni Engineering shares drop after 11.4% equity changes hands in a large trade

Data available on the exchanges showed that 2.75 crore shares had exchanged hands in the transaction, valued at Rs 776.5 crore.

Shares of Triveni Engineering declined close to 5 percent in early trading on Thursday after 11.4 percent equity exchanged hands in a large trade.
Data available on the exchanges showed that 2.75 crore shares had exchanged hands in the transaction, valued at Rs 776.5 crore.
As per data on Wednesday, promoters of the company had planned on selling close to 7 percent or 1.7 crore shares of the company's total equity between Rs 280 to Rs 285 per share.
The offer price was at a 3-4 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
CNBC-TV18 in its dealing room chatter on Wednesday, highlighted that a large block is expected to take place in the stock and that the seller is likely to initiate a clean out trade.
In September this year, Triveni Engineering had sold the entire 21.8 percent stake in Triveni Turbine. In the same transaction, Triveni Turbine had acquired 10 percent stake.
Shares of Triveni Engineering are trading 3.8 percent lower at Rs 282.65, while those of Triveni Turbine are trading 3 percent higher.
