Triveni Engineering shares drop after 11.4% equity changes hands in a large trade

Data available on the exchanges showed that 2.75 crore shares had exchanged hands in the transaction, valued at Rs 776.5 crore.

Shares of Triveni Engineering declined close to 5 percent in early trading on Thursday after 11.4 percent equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

As per data on Wednesday, promoters of the company had planned on selling close to 7 percent or 1.7 crore shares of the company's total equity between Rs 280 to Rs 285 per share.

The offer price was at a 3-4 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

CNBC-TV18 in its dealing room chatter on Wednesday, highlighted that a large block is expected to take place in the stock and that the seller is likely to initiate a clean out trade.

Shares of Triveni Engineering are trading 3.8 percent lower at Rs 282.65, while those of Triveni Turbine are trading 3 percent higher.