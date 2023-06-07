Trent's return ratios improve in FY23 as brands Westside, Zudio fare well

Sales per store for the Zara joint venture stood at 20 percent CAGR between financial year 2020-2023, with zero net store added during the year.

Trent Ltd has witnessed a strong performance in its fashion brands Westside and Zudio due to healthy store additions and margins in the financial year 2022-23, according to the company’s annual report.

Its leading fashion brand Westside witnessed a total of 14 net store additions in the previous fiscal year with the overall store footprint standing at 214. The brand’s sales per square foot rose at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4 percent to Rs 11,973. Westside’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin reached an all-time high of 13 percent in the financial year gone by.

The Tata group retail arm’s aggressively popping fashion brand Zudio recorded net store additions of 119, taking the total store footprint of 352. Zudio’s sales per square foot stood at Rs 18,000, and the estimated EBITDA margin came in at 4.7 percent in the fiscal year.

The Tata Group company Trent reported an improvement in return on invested capital (ROIC) for the year ended on March 31, 2023.

The company’s ROIC improved significantly from 21 percent compared to 11 percent in the financial year 2020, led majorly by an increase in Trent’s overall sales per square foot, a reduction in net fixed assets per square foot, and a low tax rate.

Further, sales per store for the Zara joint venture stood at 20 percent CAGR between financial year 2020-2023, with zero net store added during the year.

The network of Star Bazaar stores was consolidated in the fiscal year 2023 to 63 compared to 70 in the previous year 2021-22. Losses in the joint venture with TESCO remained moderate in the year.

Shares of Trent are trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 1,599.40.