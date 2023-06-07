Trent's return ratios improve in FY23 as brands Westside, Zudio fare well

Sales per store for the Zara joint venture stood at 20 percent CAGR between financial year 2020-2023, with zero net store added during the year.

Trent Ltd has witnessed a strong performance in its fashion brands Westside and Zudio due to healthy store additions and margins in the financial year 2022-23, according to the company’s annual report.

Its leading fashion brand Westside witnessed a total of 14 net store additions in the previous fiscal year with the overall store footprint standing at 214. The brand’s sales per square foot rose at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4 percent to Rs 11,973. Westside’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin reached an all-time high of 13 percent in the financial year gone by.

The Tata group retail arm’s aggressively popping fashion brand Zudio recorded net store additions of 119, taking the total store footprint of 352. Zudio’s sales per square foot stood at Rs 18,000, and the estimated EBITDA margin came in at 4.7 percent in the fiscal year.