Travel Triangle founder joins edtech company BrightCHAMPS as head of US division

By CNBCTV18.com

BrightCHAMPS, a global live-learning platform, has appointed founder and former CEO of Travel Triangle Sankalp Agarwal to lead its North America business.

In a press, release, BrightCHAMPS said as head of the North America division, Agarwal will lead the company’s efforts to increase market share in one of the largest edtech markets of the world. "It is a pursuit that will eventually help secure a globally category-leading future for the organisation that recently won the BW Emerging Edutech of The Year Award," the release said.

On the appointment, BrightCHAMPS Founder and CEO Ravi Bhushan said, “Having established and strengthened our foothold in South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, we’re now looking to make our mark in North America."

Agarwal’s appointment comes shortly after the company announced a $100 million acquisition corpus, acquired Singapore-based communications and English live-learning platform Schola, and launched its robotics vertical RoboCHAMPS, earlier this year, the release added.

Elaborating on his appointment, the company’s vision, and his own place in it, Agarwal said, “The US is already witnessing growing demand for online courses as an add-on to classroom teaching due to the use of newer and immersive technologies ... a superior product is what all of us here are committed to building.”

BrightCHAMPS is currently operational in 30-plus countries, including the US, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Nigeria. It is valued at nearly $650 million and is backed by US-based GSV Ventures, Singapore-based BEENEXT, Premji Invest, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital.