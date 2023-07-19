Transition led business model upgrade and rising peak deficits to drive re-rating in power companies

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on NTPC at Buy with target price of Rs 265, SJVN with Buy rating and target price of Rs 55 and Tata Power has a sell rating with Rs 190 as target price.

India is the third largest consumer of electricity and renewable energy producer. India has set a target of 500GW of non-fossil fuel based energy by 2030.

As of May 2023, the total installed capacity of renewable energy in India was 179 GW, which is nearly 43 percent of the country's total capacity. According to Goldman Sachs, there are two key themes playing out in India's power sector. Firstly, economics-led renewable energy transition being driven by viability of Round-the-clock Renewables, which has the potential to unlock a superior business model for traditional utilities, offering higher returns and access to a better customer base. Secondly, the onset of a peak power deficit cycle caused by a secular rise in peak demand is being met by inadequate 'firm' capacity addition.

Transition led business model upgrade and rising peak deficits is expected to drive re-rating in the power sector. Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on NTPC at Buy with target price of Rs 265, given its exposure to both themes. It expects NTPC to emerge as a winner in this transition, as its 'structural advantage' of low cost debt will provide a strong moat. At the same time, rising peak shortages will re-rate its thermal business, like in the previous cycle.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on SJVN with Buy rating and target price of Rs 55, for its exponential renewable energy growth targets backed by low cost of debt, medium term earnings boost from commissioning of two large plants and material growth optionality from hydro and pumped hydro projects.

Tata Power has a sell rating with Rs 190 as target price, given the medium term earnings headwind from global coal cost decline and limited growth catalysts in the renewables business, since its partial monetisation in FY23.

NTPC and SJVN trade higher on July 19 morning, while Tata Power is 1.2 percent lower.