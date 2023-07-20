CNBC TV18
Transformers & Rectifiers shares drop 19% after Gujarat energy body issues stop deal notice

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 20, 2023 11:22:07 AM IST (Published)

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd said that the company is taking necessary steps for defending its position against the charges and resolving the issue.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. shares tanked as much as 19 percent on Thursday after it mentioned that the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has decided to stop dealing with the company over an alleged fraud in material dispatch certificates.

Share Market Live

Transformers and Rectifiers informed the bourses that GETCO in a notice dated July 13 stated its decision to stop dealing with the company for three years for alleged submission of forged Material Dispatch Clearance Certificates related to supply of transformers.


Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. had bagged a contract from GETCO for the supply of 29 transformers and one reactor to GETCO. The company has supplied 24 transformers and one reactor so far under the contract.

Clarifying the charge, the company said it has successfully concluded additional inspection tests as per the requirements of GETCO, and transformers and reactor supplied are in operation in GETCO.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd said that the company is taking necessary steps for defending its position against the charges and resolving the issue.

The company manufactures a wide variety of transformers and switchgears.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers fell as much as 19 percent to Rs 86.70. The stock is currently trading 15.5 percent lower at Rs 90.45. It is also witnessing a bout of profit booking after the stock rallied over 70 percent on a year-to-date basis before today's session.

Transformers and Rectifiers

