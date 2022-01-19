TPG-backed premium and luxury auto dealer Landmark files DRHP for Rs 762 cr IPO

Landmark Cars Limited, an leading Ahmedabad-based premium automotive retailer with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 762 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to the draft papers, the issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore, as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 612 crore.

The OFS consists of up to Rs 400 crore by TPG Growth II SF PTE Ltd, up to Rs 62 crore by Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, up to Rs 120 crore by Aastha Limited and up to Rs 30 crore by Garima Misra (“Selling Shareholders.”). The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs. 120 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, in full or part, of all or certain borrowings for the company and general corporate purposes.