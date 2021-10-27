Townsville and Rockhampton to benefit as Adani Group Australia starts recruiting people for Carmichael coal mine

There is a sense of contentment and optimism surrounding the Townsville and Rockhampton, two regional towns near Carmichael coal mine, as Adani Group Australia has started the recruitment process for the mega project. The chief executive of Adani Group's Australian arm, David Boshoff said that the group is primarily looking at Townsville and Rockhampton as a source of fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) workers, aiming to deliver the goods for the local communities.

Carmichael coal mine is one of the largest coal mines not only in Australia, but the world as well. It is easily the biggest coal project in Queensland, having also opened the Galilee basin for further exploration of other mines in the region. It already employs thousands of workers, mostly picked from the local regions surrounding its project. The recent development has come as a breath of fresh air for the local workforce after the devastating impact of Covid-19 rendered many workers unemployed. The company aims to taps the local towns to recruit haul truck drivers, maintenance workers and other trades.

According to the report, Adani Group Australia is looking for 280 permanent operational positions for its humongous thermal coal mine. The 10-million-tonne mine is all set to export its first shipment as the prices for raw material keep increasing around the world.

Other than Carmichael coal mine, Adani Group has also been working on the railway project to ensure direct connectivity to Abbot Point Port, wherein the coal is loaded for further transportation. It will make the process of procuring the coal much easier and create a supply chain for the local businesses as well.

As per various sources, the twin projects created nearly 2600 jobs during the initial phase of the construction work. The Carmichael mine started producing coal in the second half of the 2021, after overcoming various challenges and setbacks.

The recent news has again shifted the focus to the employment opportunities created by the project for the Queenslanders. People at Townsville and Rockhampton would be keenly observing the developments and hoping to benefit from the move, as the project starts drawing the results it promised early in the piece.