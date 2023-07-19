Torrent Power shares end higher after commissioning 115 MW wind power project in Gujarat

Torrent Power managed to bag the 115 MW project through a competitive bidding procedure conducted under the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Wind Tranche V.

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. gained ended nearly 2 percent higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it has successfully commissioned a 115 megawatt (MW) capacity wind power project in Gujarat.

The company has commissioned this wind project through its wholly-owned subsidiary Torrent Solargen Ltd. The wind power project is located in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The Gujarat-based power transmission and distribution company has entered into a signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for a long-term period of 25 years. SECI has secured a back-to-back Power Sale Agreement (PSA) signed with Haryana’s state, according to Torrent Power.

The wind project under focus has been now completed after facing a series of challenges that include not just hiccups like the Covid-19 scenario but also issues related to the changes in land allocation policy, Right of Way (RoW) issues, and unwanted weather conditions, among others.

This successful commissioning of the project is another example of the company's strong execution skills and capacity to deliver and operate utility scale projects, stated Torrent Power in an exchange filing on July 19, 2023.

The power company’s total installed Renewable capacity has now increased to nearly 1.18 gigawatt (GW) and total generation to 4.2 GW after the addition of the aforementioned 115 MW wind power project.

The company has stated that its growth focus in Power Generation continues to remain in the Renewable sector.

Shares of Torrent Power ended 1.8 percent higher at Rs 629.