Torrent Pharma gains on pact with Boehringer Ingelheim to co-market anti-diabetic drug in India

In people with type 2 diabetes mellitus and existing cardiovascular disease, empagliflozin is also used to lower the risk of cardiovascular death. Additionally, empagliflozin is recommended to lower the risk of hospitalisation and cardiovascular death in those who are more likely to get heart failure.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt Ltd to co-market its anti-diabetic drug and its fixed dose combinations in India. Following the news, shares of Torrent Pharma gained one percent in early morning trade on the BSE on Thursday.

However at 10:43 am shares of Torrent Pharma are at Rs 1617, down 0.15 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

“The launch of Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met and Xilingio will further strengthen our overall Diabetes and Cardiovascular portfolios and bolster our position as a leading player in these high growth segments within the Indian Pharmaceutical Market,” Aman Mehta, Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said.

In India, Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq MetTM (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin) will be co-marketed by the company. In adults with type 2 diabetes, empagliflozin, an inhibitor of sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2), may be used along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar levels.

With an anticipated 74.2 million individuals (20-79 years of age) having diabetes as of 2021, India would have the second-largest diabetes patient population in the world, according to the International Diabetes Federation. By 2045, this is projected to rise to over 125 million patients.

The Indian market for diabetic drugs is estimated to be worth Rs 16,516 crore and has grown at an 8.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the previous four years, according to statistics from AWACS MAT for October 2022. With a market size of $1,927 billion, SGLT-2 Inhibitors are expanding at a rate of 33 percent CAGR over the same time period, outpacing the diabetes industry.

