USFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has begun inspecting Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

According to the sources, the inspection, which began earlier this week, is likely to be a routine CGMP inspection.

CGMP or Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing proces and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.

Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) in July 2019.

An OAI classification by the FDA indicates that objectionable manufacturing conditions were found at a particular facility and regulatory action is forthcoming.

Torrent Pharma did not offer a comment to CNBC-TV18's query.

Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit is an API and Formulations manufacturing facility.

Shares of Torrent Pharma are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 1,647.75.