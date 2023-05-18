USFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsUSFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive

By Ekta Batra  May 18, 2023
According to the sources, the inspection, which began earlier this week, is likely to be a routine CGMP inspection.

May 18, 2023
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has begun inspecting Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

CGMP or Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing proces and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.
Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) in July 2019.
An OAI classification by the FDA indicates that objectionable manufacturing conditions were found at a particular facility and regulatory action is forthcoming.
Torrent Pharma did not offer a comment to CNBC-TV18's query.
Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit is an API and Formulations manufacturing facility.
The company's unit at Indrad had received a notice from the USFDA with the OAI observations earlier this year. The regulator had issued a form 483 with three observations for the Indrad facility in September last year.
Shares of Torrent Pharma are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 1,647.75.
First Published: May 18, 2023


