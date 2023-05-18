Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
USFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive

USFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive

USFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive
By Ekta Batra  May 18, 2023 9:56:56 AM IST (Published)

According to the sources, the inspection, which began earlier this week, is likely to be a routine CGMP inspection.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has begun inspecting Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

According to the sources, the inspection, which began earlier this week, is likely to be a routine CGMP inspection.
CGMP or Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing proces and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.
