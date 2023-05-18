USFDA begins inspection of Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit: Exclusive

According to the sources, the inspection, which began earlier this week, is likely to be a routine CGMP inspection.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has begun inspecting Torrent Pharma's Dahej unit, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

CGMP or Current Good Manufacturing Practices provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing proces and facilities. It ensures that each batch of products will meet quality standards so that consumers know they are both safe and effective.