Top 100 companies could face $223 billion risk to brand value due to data, says report Updated : March 09, 2021 11:27 PM IST The report identified factors that were most impacted when a company suffers a data breach – presence, affinity, and trust – and simulated the resulting brand value at risk in the event of a breach Published : March 09, 2021 11:27 PM IST