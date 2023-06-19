With its unwavering commitment to quality, exceptional designs, and a customer-centric approach, Taneira is set to redefine the Indian ethnic wear landscape. As the brand's retail presence expands, more customers will have the opportunity to experience the elegance and beauty of Taneira's collections. The future looks bright for this trailblazing brand as it continues to make its mark on the Indian fashion industry.

Titan's ethnic wear brand Taneira has set its sights on becoming a household name, with an extensive retail presence across India. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Ambuj Narayan, the CEO of Taneira, said that Taneira plans to surpass the milestone of 80 stores by the end of the current fiscal year.

Presently, the brand boasts 45 stores spread across 23 cities, but its vision extends far beyond this. Taneira aims to establish over 80 stores in more than 40 cities across the country. “This year, we are looking at doubling our store count, so we are trying to look if we can be more than 80 stores by the end of this fiscal year,” he said.

The company's growth trajectory is set to accelerate rapidly, with Narayan projecting a 2.5x increase in revenue this year. In addition, Taneira has set its sights on a grand goal – to become a Rs 1,000 crore brand by the fiscal year 2027, Narayan said.

This target reflects the company 's confidence in its ability to captivate customers and gain a significant market share. Narayan's vision is fueled by the desire to bring the timeless elegance of Indian ethnic wear to a broader audience, both within India and beyond its borders.

To realise this vision, Taneira plans to expand its footprint aggressively. “By FY27, we intend to have more than 200 stores,” he said.

While profitability remains an essential aspect of any business, Taneira’s present focus is on growth.

“We are not looking at profitability at the moment. This is our expansion and growth phase,” he said.

For more details, watch the accompanying video