Titan clocks better-than-expected 13-fold jump in profit as jewellery business shines

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Titan results: Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the Tata group manufacturer of watches, jewellery and eyewear to report a 12-times jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2022.

Buy / Sell Titan Company share TRADE

Titan — the Tata group maker of watches, jewellery and eyewear — on Friday reported a 13-times jump in quarterly net profit, beating Street estimates, boosted by its jewellery business thanks to festive demand and stability in gold rates. The stock of Titan — whose brands include Tanishq, CaratLane, Fastrack and Titan EyePlus — built on the day's gains after the earnings announcement.

The Titan stock rose as much as two percent to Rs 2,471.7 apiece on BSE after the results.

The company's management exuded confidence that the outlook for the remainder of the year ending March 2023 looks positive.

Titan posted a net profit of Rs 793 crore for the April-June period, as against a low base of Rs 61 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue nearly tripled to Rs 8,961 crore for the three-month period, from Rs 3,249 crore for the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Titan's net profit at Rs 740 crore and revenue at Rs 8,700 crore.

"The financial year has begun well for us and we delivered a strong performance in Q1 (April-June) across our business segments. Despite a challenging macro environment, the outlook for the remaining quarters looks positive and we continue to execute our investment plans in India as well as chosen international geographies," said CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan.

The jewellery maker's EBITDA margin — a key measure of operating profitability — improved by 860 basis points to 13 percent, as against an estimate of 12.4 percent by the analysts.

Titan's improvement in margin is one of the best among blue-chip companies in the current earnings season, and comes at a time when high inflation is eating into businesses' margins across sectors.

Revenue from the jewellery business almost trebled to Rs 7,956 crore for the three-month period, from Rs 2,891 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The EBIT margin of the unit — a measure of a business's operating efficiency — improved by 570 basis points on year to 12.9 percent.

According to a quarterly update by the company last month, Titan's jewellery business saw sales double in April-June because of a low base in the year-ago period.