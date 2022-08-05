    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Titan likely to clock 12-times jump in profit as jewellery business shines

    Titan likely to clock 12-times jump in profit as jewellery business shines

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Titan results: Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the Tata group manufacturer of watches, jewellery and eyewear to report a 12-times jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2022.

    Titan is all set to report its quarterly financial results on Friday. The Tata group maker of watches, jewellery and eyewear — whose brands include Tanishq, CaratLane, Fastrack and Titan EyePlus — is likely to report a strong performance in its jewellery unit on account of a low base thanks to festive demand and stability in gold rates.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Titan to report a net profit of Rs 740 crore for the April-June period, which would mean a more than 12-fold jump compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
    They estimate its revenue to more than double to Rs 8,700 crore for the three months to June compared with Rs 3,249 crore for the year-ago quarter.
    The analysts peg Titan's EBITDA — or earnings before considering the impact of components such as taxes and interest — to clock a 7.5 percent jump to Rs 1,075 crore.
    Its margin — or the amount by which a business's revenue exceeds its costs — is estimated at 12.4 percent for the three months to June, as against 4.4 percent for the year-ago quarter.
    If that happens, it will be one of the biggest jumps in the margin in the current earnings season at a time when rising costs on account of inflation are eating into businesses' margins across sectors.
    According to a quarterly update by the company last month, Titan's jewellery business saw sales double in April-June because of a low base in the year-ago period.
