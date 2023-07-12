Citi sees limited re-rating scope for Titan as it downgrades stock to neutral

Shares of Titan have risen 8.5 percent over the last month and nearly 21 percent on a year-to-date basis. They hit a record high on Friday.

The recent outperformance in shares of Titan has prompted brokerage firm Citi to downgrade the stock to neutral, from its earlier rating of buy. Shares of Titan have risen 8.5 percent over the last month and nearly 21 percent on a year-to-date basis. They hit a record high on Friday.

Citi has also put a price target of Rs 3,280 on the stock, which implies a 6 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing levels.

The brokerage said that the recent spike in Titan's stock price is in comparison with three, six and 12-month financial year 2025 Earnings per Share (EPS) revision of -1 percent, 2 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Titan's target multiple of 60 times estimated financial year 2025 price-to-earnings is at a 15 percent premium to its past 10-year average price-to-earnings. Citi further said that the current valuations are factoring in the near-term as well as the long-term growth potential, along with the RoCE profile of the business.

Citi said that it sees limited scope for further re-rating and earnings upgrades for Titan.

On Tuesday, Titan announced that the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on August 2 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24).

Giving a glimpse into the June quarter, Titan had earlier this week announced in its quarterly update that the company recorded revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year during the June quarter, with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth.

The jewellery division recorded stronger-than-expected performance, growing 21 percent year-on-year. Buyer growth was higher than average ticket size growth for this period.

In the watches and wearables division, Titan saw 13 percent year-on-year growth during the June quarter. This was on the back of 8 percent growth in the analog watches segment and 84 percent growth in the wearables segment.

Shares of Titan are trading 0.25 percent higher at Rs 3,095.30.