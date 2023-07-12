CNBC TV18
Citi sees limited re-rating scope for Titan as it downgrades stock to neutral

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023

Shares of Titan have risen 8.5 percent over the last month and nearly 21 percent on a year-to-date basis. They hit a record high on Friday.

The recent outperformance in shares of Titan has prompted brokerage firm Citi to downgrade the stock to neutral, from its earlier rating of buy. Shares of Titan have risen 8.5 percent over the last month and nearly 21 percent on a year-to-date basis. They hit a record high on Friday.

Citi has also put a price target of Rs 3,280 on the stock, which implies a 6 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing levels.
The brokerage said that the recent spike in Titan's stock price is in comparison with three, six and 12-month financial year 2025 Earnings per Share (EPS) revision of -1 percent, 2 percent and 17 percent respectively.
