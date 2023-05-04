Titan says it will focus on studded jewellery, premiumisation and wearables segment

Titan’s FY27 ambition is to record growth in the low teens in its jewellery segment, including overseas forays, and the company believes it is on track to deliver.

“Twelve to 13 percent is a reasonable operating profit band and if we are giving growth a priority and delivering at this level of margin in spite of competitive intensity in the domestic market, I think it would be worth pursuing that kind of operating philosophy, that growth at a stable margin,” Titan Company’s Chief Financial Officer Ashok Sonthalia told CNBC-TV18 a day after they reported the company's earnings for the March quarter.

He said that one of the focused strategies of Titan is around the high-value studded segment, and that premiumisation and the story in India is giving good traction to studded market.

Reflecting on the studded segment, Sonthalia said, in FY23, some gains were on the back of the company’s decision to buy diamond at once and after that, diamond prices really went up. “So, we were sitting on stock which was slightly lower in cost and were getting that gain now — that got normalised since Q4. So the studded segment has returned to the normal margin. We had some Custom duty-related gain also, but that was also a one-off,” he explained.

Sonthalia added that in its watches segment, international brands, Titan, and Titan premium brands are doing extremely well while there are some minor challenges at the entry level of Sonata and the low-priced Fastrack analogue watches. “Fastrack smart is doing again extremely well, but Fastrack analogue is not doing that well, the growth has softened,” he said.

The firm is targeting Rs 6,200 crore in revenue in the watches and wearables segment by FY26.

Watch the accompanying video for more