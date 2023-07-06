CNBC TV18
Titan Business Update: Jewellery business grows 21% in June quarter aided by Akshaya Tritiya, wedding sales

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 8:56:26 AM IST (Updated)

Despite significant volatility in gold prices throughout the quarter, Akshaya Tritiya's sales in April and wedding purchases in June were robust.

Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Thursday, July 6, said it reported revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year for the first quarter of FY24, with all key consumer businesses showing double-digit growth in the quarter.

The company in an exchange filing said it has added a total of 68 stores (including CaratLane) during the quarter taking Titan's retail presence to 2,778 stores.
Further, the company's jewellery division delivered a satisfactory performance growing 21 percent YoY in Q1 FY24. Buyer growth was higher than average ticket size growth for this period. Despite significant volatility in gold prices throughout the quarter, Akshaya Tritiya's sales in April and wedding purchases in June were robust.
