Tata Group’s Titan reported a 3.6 percent decline in standalone profit for the October-December 2022 quarter. The company’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 951 crore as compared to Rs 987 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income (standalone) came at Rs 10,651 crore increasing 12 percent from Rs 9,516 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

On the strong revenue growth, Ashok Sonthalia, CFO, Titan, told CNBC-TV18 that for the company, the third quarter started very well with the festive season

“Quarter three started very well with the festive season, the October month did extremely well. It is typically after that season that some slowdown does happen. And this time also with the rising gold price, we saw some, I would say demand volatility, people sometimes holding up. But overall 15% retail sales growth in quarter three is quite satisfying to my mind and we are happy with that performance,” said Sonthalia.

He further added that after the increase in gold prices now people have adjusted with that and now people are coming back for purchases.

Titan’s profit margin was primarily affected due to rise in expenses and six-times higher gold ingot sales in the third quarter of financial year 2023. The company’s total expenses came at Rs 9,699 crore increasing 13.7 percent from Rs 8,523 in the corresponding period a year ago.

In terms of what analysts have to say, global brokerage firm CLSA has a buy rating on the shares of Titan with the target price at Rs 3000 per share. As per CLSA the outlook for the company looks positive for the next quarter but margin moderating is to be looked out at.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with the target price at Rs 3,030 per share. According to the brokerage firm the Q3 earnings of Titan were broadly in-line with the estimates. Optimistic near and medium-term outlook are key positives, added Morgan Stanley in its note.

Studded jewellery business is slightly better in profitability than gold jewellery and entry level consumers the most affected category

Sonthalia mentioned that the studded jewellery business should go up to 30 percent growth,

“So in absolute value, studded, of course growing but in 3-4 years horizon, I definitely think that studded can inch up from its current contribution to our revenue. In any case, profit wise, it's a slightly better profitability compared to gold jewellery.” he added.

Titan’s jewellery business recorded a revenue growth of 14.1 percent in the quarter at Rs 9,833 crore. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) declined 1.96 percent and came at Rs 1,236 crore.

The company's India business grew by 9 percent in the same period, backed by healthy consumer demand during the festive season. The customer walk-ins were robust and consumer preference for differentiated designs were prominent across categories, Titan said in its financial results for the quarter.

However, as per Sonthalia, growth in the entry level segment is still slow.

“The entry level consumers are still finding it difficult to spend on the discretionary. I think that's the most affected category and the consumer set from the current inflationary environment, high interest rate environment where EMIs are going up etc. So we continue to see that pain into our entry level watches, our entry level jewellery. Here growth rate is not what the premium segment is witnessing and I do expect that to continue as I said last time to three more quarters,” he added.

Lab grown diamonds will make an entry in India in long term

On the boost towards lab grown diamonds in the Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sonthalia added that lab grown diamonds are not a substitute to natural diamonds but in 5-10 years, there will be traction in India for the same.

“One year back, we invested in a US lab grown diamond jewellery company. We picked up a minority stake. We see that the US is the most exciting market at this point of time for lab grown diamond jewellery. And that is where we wanted a ringside view of what's developing happening in the US market, how consumers are approaching lab grown diamonds. I think in India, it will also start making entry. Because we have made this investment and our understanding of lab grown diamond is pretty good at this point of time,” added Sonthalia.

Shares of Titan closed at Rs 2,463, up by 6.8 percent from the previous close on the BSE.