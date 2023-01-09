Titan shares drop despite double-digit growth across businesses in December quarter

All categories posted double digit growths in the quarter. At the end of the December quarter, the retail presence of the company stands at 2,362 stores.

Segment Growth (YoY) Jewellery 11% Watches & Wearables 14% EyeCare 10% Emerging Businesses 75% Standalone 12% TEAL 58% CaratLane 50%

Titan's jewellery division saw a growth of 11 percent year-on-year. The growth was led by healthy new buyers in the festive period, higher value purchases in the studded category and unique new collections for the season. The sales from studded category moderately outpaced gold jewellery (plain) segment compared to the same period last year.

Wedding sales also increased during the quarter. Titan's jewellery retail brand Tanishq opened its first international boutique store in USA in December 2022. The company now has a total of six stores spread across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and USA in the overseas market. The new store expansion (net) for the quarter consisted of eight stores in Tanishq and 14 in Mia by Tanishq.

The watches and wearable division of the company posted a 14 percent year-on-year growth led by strong traction in the wearables space. Various product launches in the fiscal year and the festive season contributed to the growth. Store expansions pan-India included 24 new store of Titan World, 17 of Helios and seven of Fastrack.

Titan EyeCare expanded its presence with 36 new stores in Titan Eye+ during the quarter.

Fragrances & Fashion Accessories division grew nearly 39 percent year-on-year driven by nearly 50 percent growth in fragrances and nearly 21 percent growth in fashion accessories. Division launched the ‘IRTH’ brand of women handbags during the quarter.

The Indian dress wear brand Taneira’s sales grew by nearly 150 percent year-on-year driven by new store openings and double digit growth from existing stores. The brand opened five new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 36.

Two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company – Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd and CaratLane – reported a 58 percent and 50 percent year-on-year growth, respectively.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley says that initial trends were slightly weaker than expected. It added that growth in the second half of the quarter was slower than the first half.

A weaker-than-expected pace of store additions is the key takeaway from Titan's business update, according to Macquarie. However, it also added that the update reaffirms the resillience of Titan's consumer demand.

CLSA has also maintained its outperform rating on Titan with a price target of Rs 3,000 per share.

Shares of Titan are trading 1.7 percent lower at Rs 2,495.

