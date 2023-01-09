Titan delivers double-digit growth on a high base, new businesses outperform

All categories posted double digit growths in the quarter. At the end of the December quarter, the retail presence of the company stands at 2,362 stores.
Buy / Sell Titan Company share
Recommended ArticlesView All
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy
IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags
IST4 Min(s) Read
Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024
IST3 Min(s) Read
All categories posted double digit growths in the quarter. At the end of the December quarter, the retail presence of the company stands at 2,362 stores.
|Segment
|Growth (YoY)
|Jewellery
|11%
|Watches & Wearables
|14%
|EyeCare
|10%
|Emerging Businesses
|75%
|Standalone
|12%
|TEAL
|58%
|CaratLane
|50%
Titan's jewellery division saw a growth of 11 percent year-on-year. The growth was led by healthy new buyers in the festive period, higher value purchases in the studded category and unique new collections for the season. The sales from studded category moderately outpaced gold jewellery (plain) segment growth compared to the same period last year.
Wedding sales also increased during the quarter. Titan's jewellery retail brand Tanishq opened its first international boutique store in USA in December 2022. The company now has a total of six stores spread across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and USA. The new store expansion (net) for the quarter consisted of eight stores in Tanishq and 14 in Mia by Tanishq.
The watches and wearable division of the company posted a 14 percent year-on-year growth led by strong traction in the wearables space. Various product launches in the fiscal year and the festive season contributed to the growth. 81 Titan World and Helios stores have been renovated in FY23 (till December quarter) offering a premium experience to customers. Store expansions pan-India included 24 new store of Titan World, 17 of Helios and seven of Fastrack.
Titan EyeCare expanded its presence with 36 new stores in Titan Eye+ during the quarter.
Fragrances & Fashion Accessories division grew nearly 39 percent year-on-year driven by nearly 50 percent growth in fragrances and nearly 21 percent growth in fashion accessories. Division launched the ‘IRTH’ brand of women handbags during the quarter.
The Indian dress wear brand Taneira’s sales grew by nearly 150 percent year-on-year driven by new store openings and double digit growth from existing stores. The brand opened five new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 36.
Two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company – Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd and CaratLane – reported a 58 percent and 50 percent year-on-year growth, respectively.
Titan delivers double-digit growth on a high base, new businesses outperform
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!