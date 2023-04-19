This analyst expects Titan's eyewear business to triple in five years, raises price target

Brokerage firm CLSA expects Titan's eyewear business to triple (grow 3.3 times) over the next five years. The firm has maintained its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to Rs 3,150.

The revised price target implies a potential upside of 22 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

CLSA is valuing Titan's eyecare business at $1.9 billion, citing Lenskart's recent fund raising deal as a reference point for valuations.

Lenskart, India's largest organised eyewear player recently raised funds at a valuation of nearly $4.5 billion.

CLSA further said that non-jewellery businesses offer significant optionality. The brokerage increased its Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for Titan by 3-4 percent for financial year 2024-2026.

Titan Company Ltd manufactures fashion accessories such as jewellery, watches and eyewear.

In its March quarter business update, Titan said that it saw another quarter of healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses, aided by higher contribution from the watches and wearables segment. Overall, the company’s revenue grew 25 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter

Titan's jewellery division grew by 23 percent on a low base, while the eyecare business saw growth of 22 percent aided by network expansion carried out during the course of the year, which helped Titan Eye+ stores achieve healthy double-digit growth.

In a separate note, Kotak Institutional equities said that the company has reduced franchisee commissions from the current quarter. It expects this move to aid standalone EBIT margin by 50 basis points over two years and also expects Titan to keep a tight leash on overall costs.