Titagarh Wagons will bid again if the 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains tender is refloated

Titagarh Wagons' Vice Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary says there is no change in the firm's contract for 80 trains which it signed with the government and that the company has already started the execution.

Reports have surfaced recently that there is a possibility that the Indian Railways will be compelled to reissue the tender for 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains as talks between Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) — the consortium that won the contract — have broken down. Titagarh Wagons' Vice Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary has also heard this.

"We heard that there is a problem with the consortium of L1 bidders with respect to 120 Vande Bharat orders," he told CNBC-TV18, confirming rumours of problems within the joint venture between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and a Russian consortium.

Under the bid conditions, the manufacture, supply, and maintenance of 120 trains was awarded to the lowest bidder (L1). These would be manufactured at the Latur facility of the Indian Railways. The remaining 80 trains were to be manufactured at Chennai and awarded to the second lowest (L2) bidder, provided the L1 price is matched.

However, Chowdhary emphasised that despite the potential reissuing of the tender, Titagarh Wagons' existing contract with the government for the manufacturing of 80 trains will remain unaffected. "Our contract for 80 trains is signed with the government, and it doesn't change," he said.

In a display of confidence and commitment to the project, Chowdhary added, "If the 120 trains order comes for re-bidding, we will bid again."

Chowdhary revealed that they have already commenced work on the execution of the 80 trains order, demonstrating their dedication to meeting the delivery deadlines and contributing to the modernisation of the Indian Railways.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains project has been hailed as a game-changer for Indian Railways, aiming to revolutionise train travel in the country by introducing state-of-the-art features and enhancing passenger comfort.

The project holds immense potential to improve the overall rail infrastructure and elevate the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Last week, a consortium led by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Titagarh Rail Systems signed a contract for the manufacture and supply of 80 fully-assembled Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets by 2029, along with their maintenance for 35 years, at the price quoted by TMH-RVNL.