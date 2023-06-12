Titagarh Rail to raise Rs 288 crore from Smallcap World Fund via preferential issue

Shares of Titagarh Rail have risen nearly 90 percent this year. Since winning the Vande Bharat Order on April 11, the stock is up nearly 50 percent.

Rail wagon manufacturer Titagarh Rail Ltd. will raise Rs 288 crore through a preferential issue by allotting shares to Smallcap World Fund Inc. The company will issue 76 lakh shares to the fund, as decided in its board meeting on Saturday.

The equity shares, having a face value of Rs 2 each, will be issued on a preferential basis to the fund.

A perferential issue is a faster method of raising capital as it is neither a public, nor a rights issue. In this type of issue, a bulk of fresh equity shares of the company are allotted to a group of individuals, investors, or venture companies. It can either be an issue of shares or convertible securities.

Titagarh will issue the shares to Smallcap World Fund at Rs 380 apiece, which is a 10.2 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Friday. Post the share allotment, Smallcap World Fund will now own 5.98 percent stake in the company.

Besides the Smallcap World Fund, other public shareholders in Titagarh Rail include the HDFC Large and Midcap Fund, which also owns 6.1 percent stake in the company, along with Dovetail India Fund and Aquarius India Opportunities Fund, who hold 1.5 percent stake each.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons have nearly doubled in the first five-and-a-half months of 2023, rising nearly 90 percent. The stock has been in the spotlight since it won an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains in a consortium with BHEL from the Indian Railways in one of its biggest railway tenders.

Since winning the Vande Bharat order on April 11, the stock of Titagarh Rail has risen by nearly 50 percent. However, one must keep in mind that the stock is under a long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measures) Stage-1 framework.