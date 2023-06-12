CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTitagarh Rail to raise Rs 288 crore from Smallcap World Fund via preferential issue

Titagarh Rail to raise Rs 288 crore from Smallcap World Fund via preferential issue

Titagarh Rail to raise Rs 288 crore from Smallcap World Fund via preferential issue
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 12, 2023 7:12:04 AM IST (Published)

Shares of Titagarh Rail have risen nearly 90 percent this year. Since winning the Vande Bharat Order on April 11, the stock is up nearly 50 percent.

Rail wagon manufacturer Titagarh Rail Ltd. will raise Rs 288 crore through a preferential issue by allotting shares to Smallcap World Fund Inc. The company will issue 76 lakh shares to the fund, as decided in its board meeting on Saturday.

Live Tv

Loading...

The equity shares, having a face value of Rs 2 each, will be issued on a preferential basis to the fund.
A perferential issue is a faster method of raising capital as it is neither a public, nor a rights issue. In this type of issue, a bulk of fresh equity shares of the company are allotted to a group of individuals, investors, or venture companies. It can either be an issue of shares or convertible securities.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X