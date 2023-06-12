Titagarh Rail to raise Rs 288 crore from Smallcap World Fund via preferential issue

Shares of Titagarh Rail have risen nearly 90 percent this year. Since winning the Vande Bharat Order on April 11, the stock is up nearly 50 percent.

Rail wagon manufacturer Titagarh Rail Ltd. will raise Rs 288 crore through a preferential issue by allotting shares to Smallcap World Fund Inc. The company will issue 76 lakh shares to the fund, as decided in its board meeting on Saturday.

The equity shares, having a face value of Rs 2 each, will be issued on a preferential basis to the fund.

A perferential issue is a faster method of raising capital as it is neither a public, nor a rights issue. In this type of issue, a bulk of fresh equity shares of the company are allotted to a group of individuals, investors, or venture companies. It can either be an issue of shares or convertible securities.