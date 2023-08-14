Timken India shares drop 5% after temporary closure of Jamshedpur plant due to low demand

This announcement from Timken comes just three months after the company mentioned in its March quarter earnings call on May 19 that both the company's plants at Jamshedpur and Bharuch are running at full capacity.

Shares of Timken India Ltd. slumped over 5 percent on Monday after the company announced the closure of its Jamshedpur plant for a week due to low demand and better demand planning for production efficiency.

Share Market Live NSE

The plant will remain closed from August 25 to September 3, Timken India said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

This announcement from Timken comes just three months after the company mentioned in its March quarter earnings call on May 19 that both the company's plants at Jamshedpur and Bharuch are running at full capacity.

"Currently, both our plants are running pretty much full and our rail is running full and the SRB, CRB plant, as we look at the demand and as we look at everything, would also be off to a very nice start," the management had said during the earnings call.

Timken India, formerly known as Tata Timken, is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of tapered roller bearings, components, and accessories for the automotive sector and the railway industry. Also, it offers maintenance contract services and refurbishment services.

Based on the June shareholding pattern, Timken Singapore Pte held 57.7 percent shares in the company.

In November 2022, Timken India announced that it would set up a new facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, with an investment of Rs 600 crore for the local production of certain types of bearing products. The new facility will start commercial production by 2025.

The company disclosed that it would manufacture spherical roller bearings (SRB), cylindrical roller bearings (CRB) and components at the facility.

Currently, the SRB and CRB products are not manufactured in India and are imported from Timken Group companies globally.

Shares of Timken India are currently trading 3.5 percent lower at Rs 3,284.05. The stock is up 2.6 percent on a year-to-date basis.