Having delivered a strong quarter after taking the helm as the CEO of IT major Wipro in July, Thierry Delaporte has laid down five priority areas for the company to take it to “leadership” position in certain key markets.

The key focus areas, according to the CEO, will be:

- Growth: Where the company will continue to invest in existing accounts and leverage our partnerships with large technologies;

- Focus & scale: The company looks to prioritize relevant market and sectors;

- Offerings: The company said it will continue to expand its presence beyond IT office, and structure vertical solutions;

- Talent: the company will Invest in specific capabilities such as domain, digital transformation architects, large program managers and technology experts; and lastly,

- A 'simplified operating model' The CEO described this as a leaner organization centered around clients.

“It is time for Wipro to claim leadership in chosen segments. We will look at market where we have highest growth,” Delaporte told CNBC-TV18.

“We are strong in banking and insurance, and will continue to invest in them," he said. "America is a strong market. In Europe, Germany is a big market, we have a lot of ambition there. In Asia, Japan and Australia are very important markets for us."

Delaporte said that existing clients will be the focus for the company rather than adding more clients.

“One of my findings over the last three months is the quality of the clients. I have connected with 100 clients in the last 3 months,” he said.

“Priority number one is we will leverage quality of existing clients. There is no need to go for more clients. We will continue to reinvest and strengthen relationships with existing clients,” he added.

The company has been on an acquisition spree, having done three already since Delaporte took over the July.

Wipro on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Eximius Design, an engineering services company with expertise in semiconductor, software and system design.

The company had acquired IVIA and 4C in July this year.

Delaporte said the company will continue to look at acquisitions which will give it the leadership position in strategic areas.

Delaporte’s vision of leadership for Wipro comes on the back of a robust quarter that beat estimates on most counts, including sequential growth, margins and guidance.

Wipro saw a 2 percent sequential growth in constant currency terms in The September quarter, while the company also strengthened margins to 19.2 percent.

The company also gave more upbeat guidance than was estimated, at 1.5%-3.5% for the December quarter.

CFO Jatin Dalal said the guidance was driven by the momentum seen in the second quarter.

"We have seen the largest fresh volume add in Q2. We have a tailwind of volumes. There is traction back in the marketplace. There is secular performance across all sectors except two," he added.

Wipro saw degrowth in the energy and technology segments.