Abbott India Limited has issued a voluntary recall of one batch of Thyronorm tablets, a hypothyroidism treatment, due to a labelling error. The pharmaceutical company told CNBC-TV18 that it is working with distributors to facilitate the recall, which applies only to one batch invoiced in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The affected batch, Batch No. AEJ0713, has a manufacturing date of March 2023 and was invoiced only in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The company has confirmed that a small percentage of bottles from this batch have been mislabeled with the dose strength as 25mcg, whereas the bottles actually contain 88mcg tablets.

This labelling error could potentially cause serious health risks to patients who are prescribed the incorrect dose of Thyroxine Sodium.

In a public notice issued by Abbott India Ltd. , the company has urged patients who have recently purchased Thyronorm with Batch No. AEJ0713, manufactured in March 2023 and expiring in February 2025, to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from or notify Abbott via email or phone.

Abbott India Ltd. has assured the public that this issue is limited to the affected batch and does not extend to any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or any other Abbott products.

Patients who have been prescribed Thyronorm for the treatment of hypothyroidism are advised to check the batch number and manufacturing date on the label of the bottle to ensure that they have not purchased the affected batch.

Those who have purchased the affected batch are advised to return the bottle to their pharmacist or contact Abbott India Ltd. for further instructions.

In a notice to CNBC-TV18, Abbott India wrote, "We are working with our distributors and other partners to facilitate this recall. This batch has been invoiced only in MP and Telangana. This issue does not affect or extend to any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or other Abbott products."

Back in October 2022, Abbott's Thyronorm was listed as being “not of standard quality” by the Telangana government, Business Standard reported.