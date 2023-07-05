CNBC TV18
Thomas Cook India appoints Mahesh Iyer as MD and CEO for 5 years

Jul 5, 2023

The travel company has redesignated Madhavan Menon as executive chairman in the category of whole-time director. Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ended at Rs 77.70, down by Rs 0.83, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) on Wednesday (July 5) said it has re-designated and appointed Mahesh Iyer as managing director and chief executive officer.

The appointment is for five years commencing from July 5, 2023, to July 4, 2028, liable to retire by rotation. The remuneration and minimum remuneration have been fixed for a period of three years commencing from July 5, 2023, to July 4, 2026, in case of inadequacy of profits.


Also, the company has redesignated and appointed Madhavan Menon as executive chairman in the category of whole-time director from his earlier designation as chairman and managing director.

