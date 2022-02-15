This US firm will soon hold meetings in California’s redwood forests; here's why

Salesforce, one of the largest companies in the world, is also one of the best companies to work with, according to various surveys and awards. And now Salesforce employees will soon be able to work and hold meetings in California’s gigantic Redwood Forests. The company recently said that employees will be able to visit the 75-acre Trailblazer Ranch in the state.

The campus boasts of an outdoor amphitheater, communal kitchen, fitness center, learning center, and conference rooms. Employees will be able to do a lot of things here including onboarding, training, skills building, and talent development. In addition, they can also take part in activities like guided nature walks, yoga classes, garden tours, group cooking lessons, art journaling, and meditation practices.

The campus is part of Salesforce’s plan to help employees connect with each other after nearly two years of work-from-home.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve onboarded tens of thousands of employees remotely. Those employees have never met their manager or team in person. And many of our existing employees haven’t seen their colleagues face-to-face in two years,” the company said in a statement on February 10.

“Trailblazer Ranch is an exciting new gathering place where employees can forge trusted relationships with their colleagues, learn from one another, get inspired, grow in their career, get trained on the company, and give back to the community in a fun and safe environment,” the company added.